Kyle Kuzma and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks play at Fiserv Forum on Friday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -106)

The 31.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Friday is 1.9 more than his scoring average on the season (29.6).

He has averaged 2.1 fewer rebounds per game (10.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -120)

The 24.8 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 1.7 less than his prop total on Friday (26.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 12.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Friday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average, which is 11.8.

He has collected 5.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -102)

Kuzma is averaging 23.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 more than Friday's prop total.

He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Deni Avdija's 12.7 points per game average is 1.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Avdija's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

