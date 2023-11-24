How to Watch the Bucks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (2-12) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 50.1% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 50.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Bucks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.
- The Bucks put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (120.5) than the Wizards allow (123.9).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 123.9 points, it is 5-1.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are averaging 118.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (122.1).
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is giving up 116.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 119.
- In home games, the Bucks are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game (14.6) than away from home (14.1). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (39.6%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Illness
