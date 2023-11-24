The Washington Wizards (2-12) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on November 24, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 50.1% the Wizards allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 50.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Bucks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Bucks put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (120.5) than the Wizards allow (123.9).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 123.9 points, it is 5-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 118.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (122.1).

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is giving up 116.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 119.

In home games, the Bucks are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game (14.6) than away from home (14.1). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (39.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries