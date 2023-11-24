Ahead of a matchup with the Washington Wizards (2-12), the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks enter this game following a 119-116 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday. Brook Lopez scored a team-best 28 points for the Bucks in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and MNMT

BSWI and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

