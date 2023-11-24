The Washington Wizards (2-12) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and MNMT.

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -12.5 -

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In Milwaukee's 14 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (64.3%).

The Bucks are 6-9-0 ATS this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 14 times and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Bucks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 0 0% 120.5 235.6 117.8 241.7 232.7 Wizards 0 0% 115.1 235.6 123.9 241.7 235.1

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-0) than it has at home (2-5-0).

The Bucks average just 3.4 fewer points per game (120.5) than the Wizards allow (123.9).

Milwaukee is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 123.9 points.

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Bucks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 6-9 0-1 9-6 Wizards 6-8 0-0 9-5

Bucks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Bucks Wizards 120.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.1 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-3 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-4 117.8 Points Allowed (PG) 123.9 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 3-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-4

