Bobby Portis' Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Portis totaled four points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-116 loss versus the Celtics.

Now let's dig into Portis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.5 13.5 Rebounds -- 6.5 7.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 20.3 22 PR -- 19 20.7 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.2



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Portis has made 5.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.6% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 2.5 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 123.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, allowing 50.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have allowed 29.3 per game, worst in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are 20th in the league, allowing 13 makes per game.

Bobby Portis vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 23 17 8 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.