The Toronto Maple Leafs will play at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, November 24, with the Maple Leafs having taken four straight, and the Blackhawks on a five-game losing run.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs Blackhawks 4-1 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 63 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 22nd in the league.

The Blackhawks' 43 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 17 10 6 16 9 11 39.1% Philipp Kurashev 11 4 7 11 1 7 55.6% Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 - Nick Foligno 17 2 7 9 6 19 52.4% Jason Dickinson 17 3 5 8 6 9 43%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs rank 18th in goals against, conceding 58 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs rank 13th in the NHL with 60 goals scored (3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players