Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 24
The Chicago Blackhawks' (5-12) injury report has six players listed heading into their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2) at United Center, with a start time of 2:00 PM ET.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 43 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Chicago allows 3.7 goals per game (63 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -20, they are 31st in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto's 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-250)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|6.5
