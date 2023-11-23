The Detroit Lions (8-2) are considered 7.5-point favorites as they aim to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. A point total of 47 has been set for this game.

The Lions' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Packers. The Packers' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Lions.

Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-7.5) 47 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

Green Bay vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Packers vs. Lions Betting Insights

Green Bay has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

This year, four of Green Bay's 10 games have gone over the point total.

So far this season, Detroit has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

The Lions have one win ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Six of Detroit's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

