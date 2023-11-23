Detroit (8-2) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Green Bay (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

Packers vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have led two times, have been behind six times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have been winning seven times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.5 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In 10 games this season, the Lions have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Packers have been leading three times (2-1 in those games), have been behind six times (1-5), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

The Lions have been leading after the first half in eight games this season and have been behind after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Packers have won the second half in six games (3-3 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (0-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (1-1).

In 10 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), lost five times (4-1), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 11.6 points on average in the second half.

