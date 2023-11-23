The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) are favored (-1.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -1.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs Iowa Betting Records & Stats

The Sooners were 13-16-0 against the spread last season.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter last year, Oklahoma had a record of 7-5 (58.3%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Sooners' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Iowa went 13-15-0 ATS last year.

The Hawkeyes had a record of 3-4 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Iowa has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 157.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 3 10.3% 67.7 147.8 67.5 142.2 134.9 Iowa 13 46.4% 80.1 147.8 74.7 142.2 149.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oklahoma vs Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the Sooners put up seven fewer points per game (67.7) than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).

Oklahoma went 5-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

The Hawkeyes scored 12.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Sooners gave up (67.5).

Iowa went 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scored more than 67.5 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 13-16-0 5-8 14-15-0 Iowa 13-15-0 2-5 15-13-0

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Iowa 9-7 Home Record 14-3 2-8 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.