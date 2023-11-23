Running back rankings are available here, to help you make the right decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup heading into Week 12.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 12

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 241.9 24.2 17.4 5.2 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 180.9 18.1 13.1 2.6 Travis Etienne Jaguars 179.2 17.9 17.4 4.2 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 162.2 14.7 12.5 3 Joshua Jacobs Raiders 151.6 13.8 18.2 4.2 Rachaad White Buccaneers 150.3 15 14.1 4.4 D'Andre Swift Eagles 149.7 15 14.7 3.8 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 144.1 18 12.3 5.5 Alvin Kamara Saints 143.3 20.5 14.9 8 Joe Mixon Bengals 140.3 14 15.3 3.8 Gus Edwards Ravens 139.3 12.7 12.1 0.9 Breece Hall Jets 139 13.9 11.7 4 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 137.6 13.8 14.9 2.3 James Cook Bills 136.9 12.4 12.5 2.9 Saquon Barkley Giants 136.3 17 19.1 4.6 Derrick Henry Titans 131.1 13.1 15.8 2.4 Bijan Robinson Falcons 131 13.1 12.5 4.3 Tony Pollard Cowboys 130.9 13.1 14.7 4 Zack Moss Colts 128 14.2 14.8 2.2 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 126.6 12.7 14.3 2.9 Jaylen Warren Steelers 124.7 12.5 8 4.2 Jerome Ford Browns 124.2 12.4 13.6 3.4 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 121.1 12.1 12.6 4.5 David Montgomery Lions 120.5 17.2 16.9 1.7 Austin Ekeler Chargers 115 16.4 14.6 5.4 Kyren Williams Rams 111.1 18.5 16.2 4 Alexander Mattison Vikings 109.5 10 13.5 3.5 Devon Achane Dolphins 103.2 20.6 7.8 2.4 Najee Harris Steelers 98.5 9.9 12.8 2.7 Javonte Williams Broncos 96.8 10.8 13.6 3.1 D'Onta Foreman Bears 82.6 11.8 13.1 1.9 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 81.6 8.2 10.4 2.7 Devin Singletary Texans 81.2 8.1 11.4 1.5 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 80.5 8.1 12.5 1.7 Jonathan Taylor Colts 80 13.3 14.2 3.2 Antonio Gibson Commanders 78.6 7.9 3 3.5 Kareem Hunt Browns 77.3 9.7 10.3 1.5 A.J. Dillon Packers 77.1 7.7 11.7 2.1 Tyjae Spears Titans 76.6 7.7 4.8 3.7 Aaron Jones Packers 76.4 10.9 9.4 4.3 James Conner Cardinals 75 10.7 14 1.9 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 73 7.3 4.5 2.1 Samaje Perine Broncos 72.4 7.2 2.9 3.6 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 71.9 7.2 8.6 2.4 Justice Hill Ravens 65.2 6.5 6.1 1.7 Latavius Murray Bills 64 5.8 5.5 1.4 Miles Sanders Panthers 62.4 6.9 9.1 3.6 Khalil Herbert Bears 57.6 9.6 11.2 3.5 Dameon Pierce Texans 56.1 8 15.6 1.7 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 55.5 5.6 1.3 2.6

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.