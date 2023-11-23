49ers, Ravens, Week 12 NFL Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the NFL and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
NFL Power Rankings
1. 49ers
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 31-13 vs Seahawks
2. Ravens
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 34-20 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Chargers
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: NBC
3. Cowboys
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 45-10 vs Commanders
4. Browns
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 13-10 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
5. Eagles
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 21-17 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
6. Jaguars
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 34-14 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
7. Chiefs
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 21-17 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
8. Bills
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 32-6 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
9. Lions
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 29-22 vs Packers
10. Texans
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 21-16 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
11. Dolphins
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 20-13 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Jets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
12. Steelers
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 13-10 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
13. Bengals
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 34-20 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
14. Vikings
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 21-20 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27
TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
15. Chargers
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: NBC
16. Colts
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 10-6 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
17. Saints
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 27-19 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
18. Packers
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 29-22 vs Lions
19. Rams
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 17-16 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
20. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 27-14 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
21. Seahawks
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 31-13 vs 49ers
22. Broncos
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 21-20 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Browns
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
23. Raiders
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 20-13 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: CBS
24. Titans
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 34-14 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
25. Falcons
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 25-23 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
26. Bears
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 31-26 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27
TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
27. Cardinals
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 21-16 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
28. Jets
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 32-6 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
29. Commanders
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 45-10 vs Cowboys
30. Patriots
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 10-6 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
31. Giants
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 31-19 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
32. Panthers
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 33-10 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
TV Channel: FOX
