The focus will be on QBs Jared Goff and Jordan Love when the Detroit Lions (8-2) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) play on November 23. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Jared Goff 10 Games Played 10 59.7% Completion % 68.1% 2,331 (233.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,743 (274.3) 16 Touchdowns 16 10 Interceptions 8 182 (18.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 14 (1.4) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Lions Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Lions' defense is 21st in the NFL with 22.9 points allowed per game and 10th with 313 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense ranks 13th in the NFL with 2,235 passing yards allowed (223.5 per game) and 23rd with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Lions rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 895 (89.5 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).

Defensively, Detroit ranks seventh in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 35.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 30th at 67.7%.

Packers Defensive Stats

