Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff in Week 12: Packers vs. Lions Preview, Stats
The focus will be on QBs Jared Goff and Jordan Love when the Detroit Lions (8-2) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) play on November 23. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.
Packers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff Matchup
|Jordan Love
|2023 Stats
|Jared Goff
|10
|Games Played
|10
|59.7%
|Completion %
|68.1%
|2,331 (233.1)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,743 (274.3)
|16
|Touchdowns
|16
|10
|Interceptions
|8
|182 (18.2)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|14 (1.4)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Lions Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Lions' defense is 21st in the NFL with 22.9 points allowed per game and 10th with 313 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense ranks 13th in the NFL with 2,235 passing yards allowed (223.5 per game) and 23rd with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Lions rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 895 (89.5 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).
- Defensively, Detroit ranks seventh in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 35.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 30th at 67.7%.
Packers Defensive Stats
