In the Week 12 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, will Jordan Love find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Love has 182 rushing yards on 34 attempts (18.2 yards per carry), and two touchdowns.

Love has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Jordan Love Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 15 27 245 3 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Falcons 14 25 151 3 0 2 23 0 Week 3 Saints 22 44 259 1 1 9 39 1 Week 4 Lions 23 36 246 1 2 2 -2 1 Week 5 @Raiders 16 30 182 0 3 2 37 0 Week 7 @Broncos 21 31 180 2 1 3 21 0 Week 8 Vikings 24 41 229 1 1 4 34 0 Week 9 Rams 20 26 228 1 0 4 7 0 Week 10 @Steelers 21 40 289 2 2 2 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 27 40 322 2 0 3 0 0

