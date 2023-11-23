Thursday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (2-1) and UMass Minutewomen (1-4) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 80-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 65-53 victory against Creighton in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Green Bay vs. UMass Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Green Bay vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, UMass 53

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game last season, with a +460 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allowed 54.4 per outing (11th in college basketball).

On offense, Green Bay averaged 67.2 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (67.9 points per game) was 0.7 PPG higher.

Offensively the Phoenix performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 70.5 points per game, compared to 67.2 per game in away games.

In home games, Green Bay ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (51.9) than when playing on the road (55.6).

