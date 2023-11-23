The November 23 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) will feature a showdown between QBs Brock Purdy and Geno Smith. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

Brock Purdy vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Geno Smith 10 Games Played 10 70.2% Completion % 65.3% 2,662 (266.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,404 (240.4) 18 Touchdowns 12 5 Interceptions 7 121 (12.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 65 (6.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

This season, the Seahawks are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.8 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (345.6 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle is 20th in the NFL with 2,330 passing yards allowed (233.0 per game) and ninth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

Against the run, the Seahawks are 17th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,126) and 24th in rushing TDs allowed (11).

Defensively, Seattle ranks 27th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 63.0%. It is 27th in third-down efficiency allowed at 44.0%.

49ers Defensive Stats

