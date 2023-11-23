Aaron Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. If you're looking for Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Aaron Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 12, Jones has 66 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 19 receptions (30 targets) for 169 yards.

Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Aaron Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Packers have two other running backs on the injury report this week: A.J. Dillon (LP/groin): 117 Rush Att; 405 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 16 Rec; 146 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Emanuel Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jones 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 66 245 2 3.7 30 19 169 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.