The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field in a clash of NFC West opponents.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

49ers vs. Seahawks Insights

This year, the 49ers put up 6.1 more points per game (27.9) than the Seahawks surrender (21.8).

This year Seattle puts up 5.9 more points per game (21.6) than San Francisco gives up (15.7).

The 49ers average 387 yards per game, 41.4 more yards than the 345.6 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

Seattle averages 327.4 yards per game, 24.6 more yards than the 302.8 San Francisco allows.

The 49ers rush for 132.7 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 112.6 the Seahawks allow per contest.

This season Seattle piles up 96.6 yards per game on the ground, 15.2 more than San Francisco allows (81.4).

This year, the 49ers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (14).

Seattle has turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than San Francisco has forced turnovers (19).

49ers Away Performance

On the road, the 49ers average fewer points (25.6 per game) than they do overall (27.9). But they also allow fewer on the road (14.8) than overall (15.7).

On the road, the 49ers pick up fewer yards (346.6 per game) than overall (387). They also concede more (326.4 per game) than overall (302.8).

The 49ers pick up 132.8 rushing yards per game on the road (0.1 more than overall), and give up 84.6 in road games (3.2 more than overall).

On the road, the 49ers convert fewer third downs (36.4%) than they do overall (44.3%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (40.3%) than overall (40.9%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 Cincinnati L 31-17 CBS 11/12/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-14 FOX 11/23/2023 at Seattle - NBC 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle - FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona - CBS

Seahawks Home Performance

At home, the Seahawks score more points (24.6 per game) than overall (21.6). But they also concede more (22.6 per game) than overall (21.8).

At home, the Seahawks accumulate more yards (354.8 per game) than overall (327.4). But they also give up more (358.8 per game) than overall (345.6).

Seattle picks up more passing yards at home (238.8 per game) than it does overall (230.8), but it also gives up more (261.6 per game) than overall (233).

The Seahawks accumulate more rushing yards at home (116 per game) than they do overall (96.6), and concede fewer at home (97.2 per game) than overall (112.6).

At home the Seahawks convert more third downs (32.8%) than overall (31.7%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (48.1%) than overall (44%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Baltimore L 37-3 CBS 11/12/2023 Washington W 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco - NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/17/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

