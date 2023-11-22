Wednesday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) going head-to-head against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a win for Wisconsin by a score of 72-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-3.3)

Wisconsin (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

SMU has a 2-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Wisconsin, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Mustangs are 1-3-0 and the Badgers are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers put up 75.4 points per game (189th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (132nd in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The 31.6 rebounds per game Wisconsin accumulates rank 264th in the nation, 5.0 more than the 26.6 its opponents collect.

Wisconsin connects on 1.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (301st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

Wisconsin has won the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.2 (81st in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (83rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.