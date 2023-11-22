The SMU Mustangs (4-1) play the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.

In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Badgers are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 59th.

The Badgers average 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).

When Wisconsin totals more than 64 points, it is 3-1.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wisconsin was worse when playing at home last year, scoring 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71).

In terms of three-pointers, Wisconsin performed better in home games last season, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.

