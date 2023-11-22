The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Mustangs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 262nd.

The 75.4 points per game the Badgers average are 11.4 more points than the Mustangs allow (64.0).

Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

SMU is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.

The Mustangs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up.

SMU is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last year, scoring 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.

Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 71.0 in away games.

In home games, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU put up 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).

At home, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).

SMU made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center 12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule