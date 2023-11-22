The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Mustangs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 263rd.
  • The Badgers record 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).
  • Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 64 points.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • SMU has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 38th.
  • The Mustangs put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up.
  • SMU is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Wisconsin posted 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than in road games (67.3).
  • Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (68.1) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).
  • At home, SMU drained 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

