The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

In games Wisconsin shoots better than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Mustangs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 263rd.

The Badgers record 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).

Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 64 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

SMU has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 38th.

The Mustangs put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up.

SMU is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Wisconsin posted 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than in road games (67.3).

Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last year, ceding 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (68.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).

At home, SMU drained 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center 12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule