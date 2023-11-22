The SMU Mustangs (4-1) go up against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.

The Badgers are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 59th.

The Badgers put up 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).

Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 64 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 108th.

The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up to opponents.

SMU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it fared better on offense, averaging 67.3 points per contest.

At home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than in road games (71).

Wisconsin sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.

At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 83.1.

Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center 11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center 12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

