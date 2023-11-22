The SMU Mustangs (4-1) go up against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
  • Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 59th.
  • The Badgers put up 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).
  • Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 64 points.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
  • This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 108th.
  • The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up to opponents.
  • SMU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it fared better on offense, averaging 67.3 points per contest.
  • At home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than in road games (71).
  • Wisconsin sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.
  • At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 83.1.
  • Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

