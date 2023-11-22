How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (4-1) go up against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
- Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 59th.
- The Badgers put up 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs allow (64).
- Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 64 points.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
- This season, SMU has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 108th.
- The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up to opponents.
- SMU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it fared better on offense, averaging 67.3 points per contest.
- At home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than in road games (71).
- Wisconsin sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.
- At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 83.1.
- Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28%) than at home (33.3%) as well.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
