Will Taylor Hall Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Hall find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Taylor Hall score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Hall stats and insights
- Hall has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Hall has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Hall's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Hall recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:39
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|7:16
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/10/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|W 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
