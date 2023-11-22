Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
Should you wager on Nick Foligno to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- On the power play, Foligno has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Foligno averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|3
|0
|3
|19:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-0
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
