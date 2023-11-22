The Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game win run when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Marquette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Marquette vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Marquette has won one game against the spread this season.

Purdue has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Boilermakers games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

