Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Does a bet on Reichel intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lukas Reichel vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reichel Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Reichel has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 14:59 on the ice per game.

Reichel has a goal in one of his 16 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reichel has a point in four games this year through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Reichel has an assist in three of 16 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Reichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Reichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Reichel Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.