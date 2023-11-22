Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) versus the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Kansas. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Kansas vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 74, Tennessee 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-2.5)

Kansas (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Kansas is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Tennessee's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Jayhawks are 3-1-0 and the Volunteers are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game (scoring 85.8 points per game to rank 39th in college basketball while giving up 66 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

Kansas is 76th in college basketball at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 8.4 more than the 29.2 its opponents average.

Kansas connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 26.6% from long range.

The Jayhawks' 105 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 70th in college basketball.

Kansas has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.8 per game (277th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (239th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and giving up 60 per contest, 24th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It collects 35.6 rebounds per game, 119th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.6.

Tennessee hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.7% from beyond the arc (126th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.9%.

Tennessee has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (107th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (136th in college basketball).

