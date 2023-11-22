For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Isaak Phillips a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

