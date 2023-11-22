Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Connor Bedard to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- In seven of 16 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Bedard has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 19.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|4
|2
|2
|17:55
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 3-0
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
