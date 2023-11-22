The Eastern-leading Boston Celtics (11-3) are favored by 5.5 points as they look to fend off the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4). The squads meet Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI. The over/under is set at 234.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 234.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.

The average total for Milwaukee's games this season has been 238.5, four more points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Bucks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 21.4% 117.2 238 106.6 224.3 225.6 Bucks 10 71.4% 120.8 238 117.7 224.3 232.5

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread on the road (3-4-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.

The Bucks score 14.2 more points per game (120.8) than the Celtics allow (106.6).

Milwaukee has put together a 5-8 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Bucks and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 5-9 0-0 9-5 Celtics 8-6 6-4 7-7

Bucks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Bucks Celtics 120.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 5-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 117.7 Points Allowed (PG) 106.6 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-5 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-2

