On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Boston Celtics (5-2) play the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's draining 34.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.

The Bucks are receiving 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Malik Beasley this season.

Bobby Portis is averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game.

Jaylen Brown averages 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per game.

Derrick White posts 15.0 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 62.5% from the floor and 58.3% from downtown (10th in league) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 4.0 assists and 6.3 boards.

Bucks vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Bucks 120.6 Points Avg. 117.1 108.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 47.0% Field Goal % 47.0% 36.4% Three Point % 36.8%

