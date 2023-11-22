On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at TD Garden, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Boston Celtics (11-3), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Celtics matchup.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.2 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 106.6 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +149 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Bucks put up 120.8 points per game (third in league) while allowing 117.7 per contest (23rd in NBA). They have a +43 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 238 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 224.3 points per game combined, 10.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee is 5-9-0 ATS this year.

Bucks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Celtics +375 +150 -

