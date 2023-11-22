Brook Lopez and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lopez, in his last showing, had 16 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 142-129 win over the Wizards.

In this article we will break down Lopez's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-102)

Over 10.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)

Over 5.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

Conceding 44.0 rebounds per contest last season, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Celtics conceded 23.1 per game last season, ranking them second in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Celtics were ranked fifth in the NBA last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 20 8 5 0 0 0 0 2/14/2023 25 4 2 1 0 0 0 12/25/2022 32 16 5 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.