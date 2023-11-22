Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 22
Going into a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4), the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Nationwide Arena.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 40 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Chicago allows 3.5 goals per game (56 total), which ranks 17th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -16, they are 28th in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- Columbus' 51 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Their -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blue Jackets (-150)
|Blackhawks (+125)
|6.5
