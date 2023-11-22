Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes five games featuring a Big Ten team in action. Among those games is the Penn State Lady Lions playing the USC Trojans.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida State Seminoles vs. Northwestern Wildcats
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|FloHoops
|Purdue Boilermakers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
|Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls
|6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|FloHoops
|CSU Northridge Matadors at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
|Penn State Lady Lions vs. USC Trojans
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|FloHoops
