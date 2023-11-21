The Siena Saints (1-3) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. Siena Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -11.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Betting Records & Stats

Each Milwaukee game this season has had a combined score above 145.5 total points.

Milwaukee's games this year have an average total of 158.0, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Panthers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -700 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 87.5%.

Milwaukee vs. Siena Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 19 65.5% 78.2 146.8 74.2 141.4 146.6 Siena 3 12.5% 68.6 146.8 67.2 141.4 135.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The 78.2 points per game the Panthers score are only 0.9 more points than the Saints allow (77.3).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee vs. Siena Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 15-14-0 0-3 17-12-0 Siena 11-13-0 1-0 14-10-0

Milwaukee vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Milwaukee Siena 15-3 Home Record 8-5 6-7 Away Record 7-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.