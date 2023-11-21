The Siena Saints (1-3) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Milwaukee vs. Siena Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 14.4% lower than the 53.3% of shots the Saints' opponents have made.
  • The Panthers are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Saints rank 333rd.
  • The 78.2 points per game the Panthers average are only 0.9 more points than the Saints allow (77.3).
  • Milwaukee is 2-1 when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Milwaukee played better when playing at home last season, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game in road games.
  • The Panthers ceded 70.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.5 away from home.
  • In home games, Milwaukee made 1.4 more threes per game (8.7) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in away games (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Colorado L 106-79 CU Events Center
11/17/2023 Luther W 85-56 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
11/20/2023 Stetson L 85-67 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Siena - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Southern Miss - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center

