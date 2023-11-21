The Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) will meet the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

Marquette vs. Kansas Game Information

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Marquette vs. Kansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank
23rd 79.3 Points Scored 75.4 88th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 68.1 118th
333rd 28.4 Rebounds 33.2 90th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
39th 8.9 3pt Made 7 219th
6th 17.3 Assists 16.4 15th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 12 200th

