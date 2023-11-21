Tuesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 80-76 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 80, Marquette 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-4.1)

Kansas (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

Last season, Marquette was 23rd-best in college basketball on offense (79.3 points scored per game) and ranked 184th on defense (70.3 points conceded).

The Golden Eagles were 333rd in the nation in rebounds per game (28.4) and 281st in rebounds conceded (32.6) last year.

With 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in the nation last year.

The Golden Eagles were 39th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%) last year.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, Marquette was 218th and 247th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Marquette attempted 58% of its shots from inside the arc, and 42% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Marquette's baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.5% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.