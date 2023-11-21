Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Juneau County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Juneau County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ithaca High School at New Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Lisbon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.