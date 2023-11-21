The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) visit the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) after losing three straight road games. The Highlanders are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Riverside -6.5 129.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 129.5 points 19 of 29 times.

The average over/under for Phoenix outings last year was 135.8, 6.3 more points than this game's total.

The Phoenix had eight wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Last season, Green Bay won two out of the 27 games, or 7.4%, in which it was the underdog.

The Phoenix had a record of 1-23, a 4.2% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +240 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by the Phoenix, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 129.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 129.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Riverside 24 80% 72.4 131.7 69.2 145.7 135.6 Green Bay 19 65.5% 59.3 131.7 76.5 145.7 136.2

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix scored an average of 59.3 points per game last year, 9.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Highlanders allowed.

Green Bay went 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scored more than 69.2 points last season.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Riverside 16-14-0 3-4 17-13-0 Green Bay 8-21-0 7-19 17-12-0

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Riverside Green Bay 9-4 Home Record 2-10 9-7 Away Record 1-17 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

