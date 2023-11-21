The Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)

Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Heffner: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 360th 59.3 Points Scored 72.4 160th 333rd 76.5 Points Allowed 69.2 149th 363rd 25.3 Rebounds 32.6 117th 347th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.4 66th 331st 10.9 Assists 13.1 169th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.