The Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brock Heffner: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

  • Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank
360th 59.3 Points Scored 72.4 160th
333rd 76.5 Points Allowed 69.2 149th
363rd 25.3 Rebounds 32.6 117th
347th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.4 66th
331st 10.9 Assists 13.1 169th
304th 13.2 Turnovers 11.7 160th

