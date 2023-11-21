The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UC Riverside vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Riverside Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM UC Riverside (-6.5) 129.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Riverside (-6.5) 128.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)

Green Bay covered eight times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last year, the Phoenix had an ATS record of 7-19.

UC Riverside won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, 17 Highlanders games hit the over.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Green Bay, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks much better (37th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (278th).

The implied probability of Green Bay winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

