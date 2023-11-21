The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 39.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Highlanders given up to their opponents (45.5%).

Green Bay went 2-6 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Highlanders ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Phoenix ranked 347th.

The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 9.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Highlanders allowed.

When it scored more than 69.2 points last season, Green Bay went 2-3.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Green Bay averaged 4.2 more points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (57.6).

At home, the Phoenix gave up 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.8.

Beyond the arc, Green Bay drained more trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

