The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix's 39.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Highlanders given up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Green Bay went 2-6 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Highlanders ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Phoenix ranked 347th.
  • The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 9.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Highlanders allowed.
  • When it scored more than 69.2 points last season, Green Bay went 2-3.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Green Bay averaged 4.2 more points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (57.6).
  • At home, the Phoenix gave up 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Green Bay drained more trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 72-56 Resch Center
11/14/2023 @ Valparaiso L 64-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/20/2023 @ Montana State W 54-53 Worthington Arena
11/21/2023 UC Riverside - Worthington Arena
11/25/2023 St. Thomas - Resch Center
11/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

