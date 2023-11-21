How to Watch Green Bay vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Green Bay Phoenix (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Hofstra vs Wright State (7:30 PM ET | November 21)
- Siena vs Milwaukee (8:30 PM ET | November 21)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix's 39.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Highlanders given up to their opponents (45.5%).
- Green Bay went 2-6 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Highlanders ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Phoenix ranked 347th.
- The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 9.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Highlanders allowed.
- When it scored more than 69.2 points last season, Green Bay went 2-3.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Green Bay averaged 4.2 more points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (57.6).
- At home, the Phoenix gave up 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.8.
- Beyond the arc, Green Bay drained more trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 72-56
|Resch Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 64-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Montana State
|W 54-53
|Worthington Arena
|11/21/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Resch Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
