Wisconsin vs. Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) play at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The game has no set line.
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Cypress Lake, Florida
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Badgers Betting Records & Stats
- Wisconsin's games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.
- The Badgers had 13 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.
- Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 4.8% more often than Virginia (12-18-0) last year.
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia
|67.8
|133.1
|60.5
|124.1
|128.7
|Wisconsin
|65.3
|133.1
|63.6
|124.1
|129.6
Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends
- The Badgers put up just 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).
- When it scored more than 60.5 points last season, Wisconsin went 11-10 against the spread and 14-8 overall.
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia
|12-18-0
|15-15-0
|Wisconsin
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia
|Wisconsin
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-6
|6-5
|Away Record
|6-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.5
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.3
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
