The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) meet the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Game Information

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

  • Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank
276th 67.8 Points Scored 65.3 328th
6th 60.5 Points Allowed 63.6 30th
298th 29.6 Rebounds 29.5 302nd
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.9 112th
24th 15.7 Assists 11.6 300th
2nd 8.1 Turnovers 8.0 1st

