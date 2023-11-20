Monday's contest features the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) facing off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 20) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-65 win for Virginia.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Wisconsin 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.9)

Virginia (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Offensively, Wisconsin averaged 65.3 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 63.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (30th-ranked).

The Badgers grabbed 29.5 boards per game (302nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.7 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Wisconsin ranked 300th in the nation with 11.6 assists per contest.

The Badgers ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, best in college basketball with 8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With 7.9 treys per game, the Badgers were 112th in the country. They had a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

Wisconsin ranked 51st in the nation with 6.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 58th with a 31.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Wisconsin last season, 59.8% of them were two-pointers (66.8% of the team's made baskets) and 40.2% were threes (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.