How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Wisconsin went 13-4 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Badgers put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.
- Wisconsin went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 60.5 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
- At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.
- Beyond the arc, Wisconsin knocked down fewer triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
