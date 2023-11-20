The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Wisconsin went 13-4 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
  • The Badgers put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.
  • Wisconsin went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 60.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
  • At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.
  • Beyond the arc, Wisconsin knocked down fewer triples away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.