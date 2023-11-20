Monday's contest at Ocean Center has the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) going head to head against the Stetson Hatters (1-2) at 1:30 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 win for Milwaukee.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 76, Stetson 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-6.2)

Milwaukee (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee Performance Insights

Last year Milwaukee put up 78.2 points per game (32nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 74.2 points per contest (293rd-ranked).

The Panthers allowed 32.9 rebounds per game last season (294th-ranked in college basketball), but they thrived by grabbing 35.9 rebounds per game (13th-best).

Milwaukee ranked 109th in the nation with 13.9 assists per game.

The Panthers fell short in the turnover area last season, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 14.6 turnovers per game. They ranked 121st with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

Last season the Panthers drained 7.9 three-pointers per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.5% (162nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Milwaukee allowed 8.2 three-pointers per game (290th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.7% (26th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Milwaukee last year, 62.5% of them were two-pointers (71.7% of the team's made baskets) and 37.5% were three-pointers (28.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.